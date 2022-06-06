Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur Sells 30,000 Shares

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.27, for a total value of C$218,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,475,320.53.

Douglas Owen Macarthur also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

On Monday, June 6th, Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 40,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$307,976.00.

Shares of KEL stock traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,033. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$2.71 and a 12-month high of C$7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$138.45 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.93.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.