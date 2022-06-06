Kenneth B. Lerer Sells 34,984 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 34,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $245,937.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,608.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.99. 409,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,211. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69.

BLDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 174,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 35,047 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 302,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

