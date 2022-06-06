Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €670.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €670.00 ($720.43) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KER. UBS Group set a €805.00 ($865.59) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC set a €600.00 ($645.16) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($752.69) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($967.74) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €795.00 ($854.84) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €760.21 ($817.43).

EPA KER traded up €0.50 ($0.54) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €521.00 ($560.22). 206,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($448.82). The company has a 50 day moving average of €510.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €605.95.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

