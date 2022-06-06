Kerry Acocella Sells 240 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $24,532.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,624.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kerry Acocella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Kerry Acocella sold 2,044 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $206,260.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $2.28 on Monday, reaching $103.16. 3,958,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,210. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.40 and a 200-day moving average of $142.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,310,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $3,228,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,766,000 after buying an additional 166,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.86.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

