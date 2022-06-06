Kevin W. Mooney Sells 3,394 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $220,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,575,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.52. 540,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,544. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -781.40, a P/E/G ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.01. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,510,000 after buying an additional 186,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,361,000 after purchasing an additional 339,922 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,648,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,546,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,807 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

