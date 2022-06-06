Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $5.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.39 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.39%.
About Key Tronic (Get Rating)
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
