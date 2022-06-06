Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $5.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.39 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTCC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 53,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

