KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $5.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RH’s FY2024 earnings at $25.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RH to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.21.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $304.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. RH has a 1-year low of $236.29 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.61.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 84.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RH by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in RH by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth $617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RH by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in RH by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,511,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,514.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,027,501.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,896 shares of company stock worth $149,399,586. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

