KGI Securities Begins Coverage on MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

Equities researchers at KGI Securities began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $788.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $965.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1,071.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.96 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $640.00 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in MercadoLibre by 42.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in MercadoLibre by 111.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,430,000 after purchasing an additional 62,652 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $8,733,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

