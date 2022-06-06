Kinder Morgan, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kinder Morgan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMI. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of KMI opened at $19.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017 over the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,690,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,699,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

