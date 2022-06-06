Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on KC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC opened at $4.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.51. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $41.14.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. Kingsoft Cloud’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,680,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after purchasing an additional 318,928 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at about $2,902,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

