Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) vs. Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Head to Head Comparison

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinross Gold has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Taseko Mines and Kinross Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinross Gold 0 4 8 0 2.67

Kinross Gold has a consensus price target of $8.23, indicating a potential upside of 80.86%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Taseko Mines.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taseko Mines and Kinross Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $345.68 million 1.37 $29.10 million $0.15 11.00 Kinross Gold $3.73 billion 1.59 $221.20 million ($0.36) -12.64

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Taseko Mines. Kinross Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taseko Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and Kinross Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines 11.37% 16.28% 4.90% Kinross Gold -12.88% 6.27% 3.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Kinross Gold on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Kinross Gold (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. Kinross Gold Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

