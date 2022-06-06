Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €66.00 ($70.97) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($95.70) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($55.91) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($82.80) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($116.13) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €86.69 ($93.22).

Kion Group stock traded down €0.22 ($0.24) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €45.13 ($48.53). 255,390 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €52.04 and its 200-day moving average is €74.12. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($87.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

