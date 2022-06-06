Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Acquires $1,274,999.44 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 166,232 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,274,999.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,604,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,684,321.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 303,917 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,361,435.09.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 223,766 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,883.02.

On Monday, May 16th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 122,100 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $698,412.00.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,056. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 584,762 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $3,603,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $3,479,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1,904.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 356,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 338,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,282,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

