Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Acquires 303,917 Shares

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 303,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $2,361,435.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,967,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,067,506.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 166,232 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $1,274,999.44.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 223,766 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $1,335,883.02.

On Monday, May 16th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 122,100 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $698,412.00.

KOD stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $7.84. 1,114,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,056. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

