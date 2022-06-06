Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $507.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $507.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $509.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $505.00 million. Koppers posted sales of $441.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Koppers had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $459.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

KOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koppers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $59,219.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 75.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 49,280 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Koppers by 36.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in Koppers by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 68,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Koppers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Koppers in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $28.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $592.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $37.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

