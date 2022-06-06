Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Shares of KOP opened at $28.02 on Monday. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Koppers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Several research firms have commented on KOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $59,219.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Koppers by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Koppers by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

