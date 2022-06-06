L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Downgraded by B. Riley to Neutral

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

FSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $142.55 million, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.93.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSTR. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 59.5% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 145,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in L.B. Foster in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,663,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L.B. Foster (Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

