L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIQUY. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($163.44) to €160.00 ($172.04) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on L’Air Liquide from €185.00 ($198.92) to €187.00 ($201.08) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $34.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15.

L’Air Liquide shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. The 11-10 split was announced on Friday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 10th.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4939 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 68,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter valued at $1,280,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

