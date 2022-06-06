L’Air Liquide Stock Set to Split on Friday, June 10th (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, June 10th. The 11-10 split was announced on Friday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $34.63 on Monday. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.4939 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.46%.

AIQUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($163.44) to €155.00 ($166.67) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($163.44) to €160.00 ($172.04) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 68,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile (Get Rating)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.