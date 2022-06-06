Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $655.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LCSHF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 815 ($10.31) to GBX 755 ($9.55) in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 752 ($9.51) to GBX 678 ($8.58) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lancashire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 781 ($9.88) to GBX 731 ($9.25) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 670 ($8.48) to GBX 680 ($8.60) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

LCSHF stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. Lancashire has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

