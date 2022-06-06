Lantheus’ (LNTH) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LNTH. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $73.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -128.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.75. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $89,065.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,143 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,569.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Walker sold 15,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $843,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,686. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Lantheus by 218.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.