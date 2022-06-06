Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LNTH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.75.

LNTH opened at $73.27 on Monday. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,950.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol Walker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $843,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,588 shares of company stock worth $3,116,686 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at about $11,571,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 967.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

