Laura W. Lang Buys 15,000 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) Director Laura W. Lang acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,447. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

VRM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.22. 13,184,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,883,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. The company has a market cap of $168.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $923.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.18 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Vroom by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair cut shares of Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

