Laurie A. Miller Sells 198 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) SVP Laurie A. Miller sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $12,412.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,778.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HAE traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.25. 310,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $75.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

