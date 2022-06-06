Lawrence D. Mcgovern Sells 4,550 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $51,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,421.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HTBK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,663. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $690.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,433,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 39.6% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after buying an additional 633,573 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at $2,470,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 14.0% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,606,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after acquiring an additional 197,301 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 162,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

