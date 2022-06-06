Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Sells $45,900.00 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of LBTYA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.07. 796,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.22.
Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
Read More
