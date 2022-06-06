LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.27.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 2.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth $59,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 99.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

