LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.27.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 2.94%.
LightInTheBox Company Profile (Get Rating)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
