Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEV. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightning eMotors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

NYSE:ZEV opened at $3.92 on Monday. Lightning eMotors has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $294.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30.

Lightning eMotors ( NYSE:ZEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Lightning eMotors had a negative net margin of 385.50% and a negative return on equity of 332.46%. Research analysts predict that Lightning eMotors will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lightning eMotors by 1,623.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth $68,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

