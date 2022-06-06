Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Shares of LNC traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,470. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,147,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,083,000 after acquiring an additional 49,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 564,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after buying an additional 411,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,613,000 after buying an additional 113,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lincoln National by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,998,000 after buying an additional 32,498 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

