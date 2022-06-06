LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of LM Funding America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:LMFA opened at $1.38 on Monday. LM Funding America has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.

LM Funding America ( NASDAQ:LMFA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 497.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LM Funding America by 275.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 105,718 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LM Funding America in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LM Funding America in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in LM Funding America in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in LM Funding America in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

