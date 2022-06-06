Lor Inc Sells 478,226 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 478,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $4,457,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,062,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,179,387.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $7,170,000.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Lor Inc sold 201,606 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $1,872,919.74.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Lor Inc sold 311,864 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $2,759,996.40.

On Thursday, March 24th, Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $714,000.00.

Shares of NYSE RES traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.41. 1,651,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,458. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 1.52. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $12.91.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RES shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Johnson Rice raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 48.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 170.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 107.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

