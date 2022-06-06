Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $435.00 at Barclays

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $450.00 to $435.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.61% from the company’s previous close.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $303.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.78.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $300.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.81. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after buying an additional 126,403 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 41,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,991,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.