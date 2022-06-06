Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. KGI Securities cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.78.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $300.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.81.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

