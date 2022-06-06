Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$2.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.09.

Shares of MAC opened at $11.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. Macerich has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Macerich’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 89.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

