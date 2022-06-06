Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Director Sells $202,575,000.00 in Stock

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,912,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,745,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ltd. Enervest also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,084. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGY. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,271,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,952,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,664,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,943,000 after buying an additional 2,022,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,666,000 after buying an additional 1,605,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.