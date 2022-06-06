MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MamaMancini’s in a report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for MamaMancini’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of MMMB opened at $1.42 on Monday. MamaMancini’s has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 million, a PE ratio of -142.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MamaMancini’s by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MamaMancini’s by 61.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 126,485 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MamaMancini’s by 6.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MamaMancini’s by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 52,150 shares during the period. 11.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

