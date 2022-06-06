Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Desjardins lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 billion. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

