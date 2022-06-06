Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRO. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Shares of MRO stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.17. 265,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,458,785. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $2,189,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,457,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,200,042 shares of company stock worth $30,691,785. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,754,000 after buying an additional 998,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,854,000 after acquiring an additional 878,317 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,705,000 after acquiring an additional 531,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,073,000 after acquiring an additional 351,432 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

