Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
Shares of MCHX opened at $1.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.97 million, a PE ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 1.92.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marchex by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marchex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marchex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.
About Marchex (Get Rating)
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
