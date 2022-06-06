Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
MPX stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $18.74.
Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.07%.
About Marine Products (Get Rating)
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
