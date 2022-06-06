Mark C. Birk Sells 4,000 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:AEE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,864. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ameren by 493.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 933.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 786,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ameren by 46.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,803,000 after purchasing an additional 761,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

