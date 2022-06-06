Mark Tueffers Sells 1,180 Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $35,671.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Tueffers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $59,540.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Mark Tueffers sold 1,909 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $54,883.75.

On Friday, May 20th, Mark Tueffers sold 91 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $2,615.34.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Mark Tueffers sold 3,200 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $93,152.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Mark Tueffers sold 1,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $29,900.00.

FSBW stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.85. 2,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,873. The company has a market capitalization of $236.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. Equities analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

FSBW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 342.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

