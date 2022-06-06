Markforged (MKFG) and Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Markforged to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Markforged and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged $91.22 million $3.86 million -29.75 Markforged Competitors $1.17 billion $31.46 million 32.95

Markforged’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Markforged. Markforged is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Markforged and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 4 0 2.80 Markforged Competitors 247 1314 2264 83 2.56

Markforged currently has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 246.64%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 27.49%. Given Markforged’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged 21.87% -31.45% -18.89% Markforged Competitors 5.81% -20.70% -2.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.1% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Markforged has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markforged’s rivals have a beta of -0.03, meaning that their average stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Markforged rivals beat Markforged on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Markforged Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries. Markforged Holding Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

