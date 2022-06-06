MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Aegis cut their target price on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

MDWD opened at $1.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. MediWound has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 64.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in MediWound by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MediWound by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter worth $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediWound in the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

