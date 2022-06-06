MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Insider Robert K. Zeldin Purchases 5,000 Shares

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) insider Robert K. Zeldin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 47.01% and a negative net margin of 224.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MeiraGTx from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on MeiraGTx from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in MeiraGTx during the third quarter valued at about $38,203,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,863,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,969,000 after purchasing an additional 738,054 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth $18,500,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,381 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

