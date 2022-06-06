Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $102.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

MRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

MRK stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.46. 145,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,106,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $228.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 142.5% during the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 42,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

