Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MREO opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.65.
About Mereo BioPharma Group (Get Rating)
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.
