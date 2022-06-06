Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) to announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,023. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72.

About Meridian Bioscience (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.