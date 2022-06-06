Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$345.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.62 million.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $27.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.34. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. Research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Meridian Bioscience from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

