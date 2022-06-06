Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of MACK opened at $4.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.69. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.41.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MACK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 132,122 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.